WINNIPEG -- The province's Code Red health orders and restrictions have been extended for another two weeks, after hundreds of Manitobans went to holiday gatherings causing a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to health officials.

On Friday morning, the day when Manitoba's current round of health orders were set to expire, the province announced it would be extending the Code Red health orders and restrictions until Jan. 22, 2021.

"Now is certainly not the time to relax and let our guard down," said Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer.

"Everyone wants to get back to their normal lives, but we just don't have that option right now. We have to deal with this pandemic. We have to make sure we don't overrun our health-care system."

The province said the only change in the extended orders is some exemptions for professional hockey. It said under the extended orders, all Manitoba-based professional hockey teams (not just Winnipeg-based teams) will be allowed to play games and do training, as well as allow athletes and affiliated officials an exemption to the self-isolation rule.

Roussin said this exemption currently only pertains to the NHL.

The rest of the orders remain unchanged. Gatherings in homes are still limited to household members only. Outdoor gatherings are still limited to five people.

Retail businesses are still allowed to open to the public to sell essential items only in-store, and must maintain the 25 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower.

The province said over the next two weeks, health officials will be monitoring for spikes in cases linked to holiday gatherings – something Manitoba's top doctor said has already happened.

"We have been worried about a spike following the holidays," Roussin said.

"What we're concerned about here is, one is the sheer number of cases, but more than that, it's the number of contacts."

Roussin said there have already been 355 cases and nearly 1,900 close contacts linked to gatherings over the holiday season – some of which had more than two dozen people attend.

He said the number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days.

"Our numbers were going in the right direction, but now we're at risk of reversing that," Roussin said, adding case numbers were dropping in Manitoba.

"In the last number of days, we're getting more and more cases linked to holiday gatherings, seeing more and more contacts, and it just became quite clear that we just weren't going to be in a position to substantially loosen these orders."

Roussin said the province will be launching public consultation with Manitobans next week to get feedback on changes to future health orders.

This is a developing story. More to come.