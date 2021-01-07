WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba announced 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 717.

Officials also announced 208 new cases, but they noted seven previous cases were removed due to data errors.

There have been 25,742 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 9.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.