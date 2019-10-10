The recent winter storm has forced a number of schools closures and bus cancellations across Manitoba.

Here is what’s closed on Friday, Oct. 11:

Portage la Prairie School Division

Oakville School and the Hutterian Schools will be closed. All schools within the city of Portage la Prairie, Man., will remain open. All school buses will not be running, including town busing.

Turtle Mountain School Division

All classes and busses within the division will be cancelled.