Off-duty police officer facing impaired driving charges

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer is facing impaired driving charges.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, officers were called to a business in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway. They were told a suspected impaired driver had just left the business.

Police said after an investigation, the driver was identified as an off-duty officer and arrested at a home shortly after.

The Manitoba Prosecution Services reviewed the case and authorized charges against the officer.

Oleksii Gerasymchuk, who has been with the Winnipeg Police Service for two years, has been charged with two impaired driving charges: operating a conveyance while impaired to any degree, and within two hours of ceasing to operate a conveyance is impaired with BAC equal or over 80mgs.

The charges against Gerasymchuk have not been proven in court.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and will be taking a 'monitor role' in the investigation.