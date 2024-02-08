Off-duty RCMP officer assaulted outside of elementary school: Winnipeg police

Two men are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted an off-duty RCMP officer outside of an elementary school during dismissal.

According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to Buchanan School, located in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male, later determined to be an off-duty RCMP officer, suffering from upper-body injuries from an assault. He was taken to hospital for treatment, and two men were arrested.

Investigators determined the two suspects were in a vehicle during school dismissal and began creating a disturbance. The off-duty officer approached the vehicle, identified himself and asked the men to leave the area due to their behaviour near a school.

“The suspects became irate, exited their vehicle, and threatened the officer while physically assaulting him. Several bystanders witnessed the assault and intervened in an attempt to stop the ongoing assault,” police wrote in a news released.

Police said the school put hold-and-secure measures in place, and officers attending the school helped ensure the students were safely dismissed.

A 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, are facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

The 44-year-old is also facing impaired driving charges.

They were both released on undertakings.

Police continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division said all safety protocols were followed during the incident.

“Counsellors were on-site Wednesday to offer emotional support to any students that may need assistance,” the spokesperson said. “Violence in the community is unacceptable in any form.”