WINNIPEG -- Manitobans have the chance to get married in a re-creation of the Old West.

Lockport, Man., is home to a re-created version of the Old West, equipped with a saloon, bank and chapel.

The area is called Tiny Chapel Beginnings and they are now offering quick, pop-up weddings on site.

Susi Neault, who owns Tiny Chapel Beginnings, told CTV News because of COVID-19 there has been a lot of interest in small weddings.

"So we have created a day, or we have scheduled a day, for pop-up weddings where we can have six weddings in one day, and every wedding will be an hour-long for the ceremony, pictures, cake cutting and also their first dance," said Neault.

In between weddings she said everything gets cleaned and sanitized.

Neault said her business allows for couples to experience something different than a traditional wedding.

"The venue itself is more rustic, so the couples themselves would want the rustic theme," she said. "With the Wild West, we have people that come in and they want just a different venue altogether."

She added that she thinks this kind of pop-up event will become more popular.

"Everything is already prearranged. So what happens is the couple will just come in and just get married. Even if it isn't a pop-up wedding it can be just a three-hour wedding and sometimes that is enough."

She encourages people to check out the venue and see if it is something they would be interested in.