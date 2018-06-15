Federal regulators are ordering Omnitrax to fix the rail line to Churchill.

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) concluded that the company has been in breach of its obligations since November 2017.

The agency wants repairs to begin early next month and service to resume as soon as possible.

Flooding more than a year ago forced a shutdown, leaving Churchill without its major supply route. Omnitrax said repairs to the line would costs tens of millions of dollars and it needed help from Ottawa.

The CTA decision is based on a complaint made by the Manitoba NDP.