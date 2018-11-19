

CTV Winnipeg





Cranberry Hemp Chocolate Bark Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups dark chocolate chips

¼ cup Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts

¼ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup white chocolate chips

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons almonds, chopped

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium bowl, melt dark chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 10-30 seconds until smooth.

To dark chocolate, stir in Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts and sea salt.

Pour dark chocolate mixture into prepared pan and spread evenly with spatula.

In a clean bowl, melt white chocolate and almond extract in the microwave, stirring every 10-30 seconds until smooth. If your mixture clumps up it’s because your chocolate did not have a high enough cacao butter (fat) content. Stir in about 1 teaspoon of melted coconut oil to smooth it out.

Drop spoonfuls of white chocolate mixture onto dark chocolate and swirl with a butter knife or fork until it’s to your liking.

While it’s still melty, sprinkle with almonds and cranberries.

Refrigerate 1 hour to harden then break into large pieces before devouring or gifting. (Source: Manitoba Harvest.)