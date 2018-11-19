Featured
On the Menu: Using hemp for food
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 1:25PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 2:06PM CST
Cranberry Hemp Chocolate Bark Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 cups dark chocolate chips
- ¼ cup Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ cup white chocolate chips
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 tablespoons almonds, chopped
- 2 tablespoons dried cranberries
Directions:
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a medium bowl, melt dark chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 10-30 seconds until smooth.
To dark chocolate, stir in Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts and sea salt.
Pour dark chocolate mixture into prepared pan and spread evenly with spatula.
In a clean bowl, melt white chocolate and almond extract in the microwave, stirring every 10-30 seconds until smooth. If your mixture clumps up it’s because your chocolate did not have a high enough cacao butter (fat) content. Stir in about 1 teaspoon of melted coconut oil to smooth it out.
Drop spoonfuls of white chocolate mixture onto dark chocolate and swirl with a butter knife or fork until it’s to your liking.
While it’s still melty, sprinkle with almonds and cranberries.
Refrigerate 1 hour to harden then break into large pieces before devouring or gifting. (Source: Manitoba Harvest.)