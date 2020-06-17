WINNIPEG -- One person was transported to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police were called to the area of St. Mary and Graham Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Police tape was visible around an area in front of the Millennium Library.

A police spokesperson said the person has since been upgraded to stable condition, and no arrests have been made at this time.

