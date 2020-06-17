Advertisement
One hospitalized following stabbing in downtown Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 3:00PM CST
A member of the Winnipeg Police Service can be seen outside of the Millennium Library after officers responded to a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny).
WINNIPEG -- One person was transported to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg police were called to the area of St. Mary and Graham Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m.
Police tape was visible around an area in front of the Millennium Library.
A police spokesperson said the person has since been upgraded to stable condition, and no arrests have been made at this time.
