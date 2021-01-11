WINNIPEG -- A fire in a mobile home Sunday night sent one person to hospital, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2600 block of Main Street at 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Firefighters fought the fire from outside the structure, and declared it under control at 12:24 a.m.

According to the WFPS, everyone in the home had safely escaped before firefighters arrived, and two neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition. Firefighters also said three cats were believed to be inside the home at the time of the fire, and were not located.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and a damage estimate is not available.