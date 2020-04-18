WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning where one man died.

Around 4 a.m. officers responded to a gun call in the 200 block of Adsum Drive. Police said a resident in the area was putting out his garbage when two men who were armed confronted him in what police are calling an apparent robbery.

Police said the man was assaulted by the men but he was able to escape and call 911.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries due to the assault.

Police received a second call a short time later saying that windows were being broken at an apartment building also in the 200 block of Adsum Drive.

Police said officers started to search the area and around 4:19 two men were found near Pipeline Road and Adsum Drive.

Smyth said during the encounter an officer fired their weapon. As a result, officers started first aid on one suspect and he was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as a 22-year-old. A second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. He is currently in police custody.

Smyth said no charges have been laid at this time but he expects charges at some point.