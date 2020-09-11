WINNIPEG -- One person has died and another has serious injuries following a crash on Highway 3 just south of Oak Bluff, Man. Thursday night.

Headingley RCMP was called to the scene at 8:35 p.m. Thursday for reports of a head-on crash between a pick-up truck and SUV.

Emergency crews were already on scene when officers arrived, and crews were working on extracting the driver of the pick-up.

The driver of the truck, a 56-year-old man from Brunkild, Man., was taken to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 73-year-old man from Roseisle, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said there were no other people in either vehicle.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for several hours Thursday night.

Headingley RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.