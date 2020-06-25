WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a media bulletin Thursday afternoon. This now brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable-positive cases to 316 since early March.

The newest case is a man in his 40s in the Southern Health Region and health officials continue to investigate the case.

There are currently 15 active cases in Manitoba and 294 people have recovered. The death toll remains at seven

There were nearly 400 tests performed on Wednesday, but the province said data is still being reviewed and confirmed so an update to testing will be coming on Friday.