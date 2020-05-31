WINNIPEG -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Coming off two straight days without any new cases, the announcement was made in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now totals 295.

There are ten active cases, and 278 people have recovered from the virus.

No one in Manitoba is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

On Saturday, 874 tests were performed, which brings the total to 43,886 since early February.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, tweeted a reminder to Manitobans to stay home when ill.

Let’s keep doing our part to reduce the risk of #COVID19. If you are not feeling well, please #StayHome so we can all #StaySafe. #Covid19MB — Dr. Brent Roussin (@roussin_brent) May 31, 2020

PHASE TWO OF REOPENING

The second phase of Manitoba’s reopening plan will begin on Monday.

The second phase allows for a partial opening of educational services, increases child-care centre limits and gives the green light for sports.

