One new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 12:06PM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 14, 2020 1:55PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The province announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to a provincial spokesperson, the case is a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg region.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 304.
The announcement comes from a Manitoba Government tweet.
On Saturday, two new cases were announced, both were men in their 30s from the Winnipeg area.
The province said it will update other data like active case numbers, recoveries and tests administered on Monday.
The total number of tests completed since early February is 52,255.