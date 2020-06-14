WINNIPEG -- The province announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the case is a man in his 20s from the Winnipeg region.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 304.

The announcement comes from a Manitoba Government tweet.

Public health officials advise 1 new case of #Covid19MB has been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 304. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 15, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d pic.twitter.com/V47x2yjlHk — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) June 14, 2020

On Saturday, two new cases were announced, both were men in their 30s from the Winnipeg area.

The province said it will update other data like active case numbers, recoveries and tests administered on Monday.

The total number of tests completed since early February is 52,255.