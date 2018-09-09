

CTV Winnipeg





A man has been taken to hospital with injuries after a multi-agency rescue on the Mantario Trail.

On Saturday, STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to a remote spot in the Moosehead Lake area for a man who was hurt after a fall on the Mantario Trail.

A spokesperson for STARS said when the helicopter got there it couldn’t land because there was no safe place to do so and it returned to base.

Two members of the 435 Squadron’s search and rescue team (SARTEC) from 17 Wing Winnipeg parachuted to a lake close by, found the injured man and stayed with him for the evening. With the help of Manitoba Conservation, the SARTEC team cleared a spot for a helicopter to land.

On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., after a weather delay, SARS went back to the Moosehead Lake area and was able to land the helicopter.

The man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital in stable condition.