WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition following a fire in Windsor Park Saturday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called at 5 p.m. to a multi-family residence in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive. The city said when crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the building.

Crews helped one person get out of the building. The city said one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and another was assessed on scene, but did not need to go to the hospital.

The fire was declared under control around 5:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.