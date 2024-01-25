One person taken to hospital after serious assault outside Portage Avenue restaurant

One person was taken to hospital after a serious assault on Portage Avenue Wednesday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers were called to the 3100 block of Portage Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say one person was taken to hospital. They did not have details on their condition Thursday morning, but said more information would be released later in the day.

Police tape could be seen cordoning off a local restaurant and an SUV.

Officers were there for several hours, but the scene has since been cleared.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the restaurant for comment, and is waiting to hear back.