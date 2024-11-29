'One step closer': Government working to build more schools in Manitoba First Nations

The Government of Canada is working with Manitoba First Nations to ensure all children have access to educational environments that celebrate their culture and identity.

On Friday, the federal government announced progress on new and improved schools in five Manitoba First Nations. This includes:

Construction of a new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation.

Renovations and building improvements to Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Centre and Jack River School in Norway House Cree Nation.

Design for a new elementary and secondary school in Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

Feasibility studies and designs for new schools in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation and Garden Hill First Nation.

“We are encouraged by the announcements made today…obviously that’s one step closer to where we want to be,” said Chief Larson Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation.

“We are bound and determined to get our community a new school.”

The government notes that all these projects are at various stages in the planning process that will continue into next year.

These initiatives are supported by investments from Indigenous Services Canada.