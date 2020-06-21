WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in the West End on Sunday.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service noticed smoke coming from an apartment building in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street near noon, and alerted the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

When crews arrived on scene, the city said they encountered smoke coming from the building. The fire was declared under control around 1:20 p.m.

Everyone got out of the building before crews arrived. The city said six people were assessed on scene by paramedics, and one was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Emergency Social Services is helping to temporarily relocate residents whose suites were damaged in the fire, said the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.