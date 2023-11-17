Operation Red Nose available in 10 Manitoba communities
Operation Red Nose (ORN) returns next week for another holiday season, once again making sure Manitobans get home safely following their festivities.
The non-profit designated driver service launched its new campaign Friday morning, "2023 marks the 40th year that Operation Red Nose has been in operation nationally," said Ron Janzen, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.
It's ORN's 27th year running in Manitoba as it gets ready to serve ten communities throughout the province. In addition to Winnipeg, Operation Red Nose is available in Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, Shilo, The Pas and Thompson.
Beginning Nov. 24 through New Year's Eve, anyone in need of a safe ride home can call 204-947-NOSE (6673) between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. A volunteer drive team consisting of three people will be dispatched to the pick-up location. Two of the drive team members will bring the client home in their vehicle while the third person follows in an escort vehicle.
There is no charge for the service, but donations are gladly accepted. All money raised supports various community-based youth programs like the Manta Swim Club.
The service says on average more than 4,000 Manitobans use Operation Red Nose annually, making roads safer for everyone.
"Tragically in Manitoba, 25 people on average are killed each year in collisions involving impaired drivers, and a further 86 are injured, many of those seriously," said Manitoba Minister of Justice Matt Wiebe at the launch.
"The consequences of these deaths and injuries to families and communities is devastating. And they are entirely preventable," he added.
"Operation Red Nose isn’t just a service. It’s a commitment to safety ensuring every celebration ends as joyfully as it began," said acting deputy mayor Markus Chambers at the launch.
Details for service in different communities can be found on the Operation Red Nose mobile app. More information about the program can be found at rednosewpg.ca.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
Fears of political violence are growing as the 2024 campaign heats up and conspiracy theories evolve
As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, experts on extremism fear the threat of politically motivated violence will intensify.
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed on basic peace treaty principles, says Armenian PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been able to agree on the basic principles for a peace treaty but are still "speaking different diplomatic languages", Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, according to Russia's TASS news agency.
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
Regina
-
'Makes things interesting': Robot server on staff at Regina Chinese restaurant
A robot is making the lives of servers at Newtown Chinese Restaurant a little bit easier.
-
'Nobody likes tax increases': Regina gives first look at 2024 budget
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
12-year-old boy brings solar system to Saskatoon
A Saskatchewan boy’s most recent project is out of this world. The 12-year-old is bringing the solar system to Saskatoon.
Saskatoon
-
12-year-old boy brings solar system to Saskatoon
A Saskatchewan boy’s most recent project is out of this world. The 12-year-old is bringing the solar system to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
Northern Ontario
-
Farmers, community rally to save Thornloe Cheese
Demonstrators in Temiskaming Shores are calling on cooperative Gay Lea Foods to sell Thornloe Cheese and all its assets in order to save the 83-year-old business.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
After less than two years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than two years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
-
Firearms complaint in Beaver Lake area prompts shelter-in-place request from RCMP
Lac La Biche RCMP are on scene in the Beaver Lake area responding to a firearms complaint. The police issued a media release at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, advising residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid the area.
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Toronto widow hopes to get her stolen Christmas decorations back
S. Liza Hockridge just wants the holiday decorations that she says were stolen off her front porch back, as they were Christmas gifts from her late husband.
-
Road closures expected in downtown Toronto due to protest
A protest in downtown Toronto has resulted in multiple road closures, according to police.
-
Toronto police charge woman who allegedly vandalized Forest Hill Starbucks with pro-Palestinian messages
Toronto police have charged a 25-year-old woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in Forest Hill with pro-Palestinian messages.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Board game convention gets Calgary gamers off their screens for a few hours
A big gaming convention is underway in Calgary, but not the digital kind.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Montreal
-
Exam scores, graduations and gender gaps: Quebec's high schools, ranked
A ranking of Quebec high schools was published on Friday, scoring their performance on a variety of academic indicators.
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
Ottawa
-
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa as part of the Help Santa Toy Parade
The 54th Help Santa Toy Parade begins in downtown Ottawa at 11 a.m., travelling from Ottawa City Hall to Lansdowne.
-
Ottawa Hospital requests new funding to boost offload nursing program in ERs
The Ottawa Hospital is asking for $4.5 million in new funding to boost the offload nurse program in hospital emergency rooms, as paramedics experience longer waits to transfer patients to hospitals.
-
OPP stop two drivers going 170 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Two drivers going 70 kilometres over the speed limit were among five drivers charged by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Highway 417 in Ottawa Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
-
N.S. community basketball program targeted by thieves, racial graffiti
A shattered window on the outside door greeted players and parents as they arrived for basketball in Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
-
Crews put out flames at Waterloo home
A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a home in Waterloo.
-
Hate-motivated graffiti found at Kitchener high school
Police say hate-motivated graffiti was found at a Kitchener high school on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in Interior
People travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
-
B.C. New Democrats gather in Victoria for convention ahead of next year's election
British Columbia New Democrats gather in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election.
-
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan wins Canada's first medal at Parapan Am Games
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan won Canada's first medal at the Parapan American Games on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in Interior
People travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
-
B.C. New Democrats gather in Victoria for convention ahead of next year's election
British Columbia New Democrats gather in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election.
-
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan wins Canada's first medal at Parapan Am Games
Vancouver table tennis player Stephanie Chan won Canada's first medal at the Parapan American Games on Saturday.