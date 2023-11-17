Operation Red Nose available in 10 Manitoba communities

Operation Red Nose (ORN) returns next week for another holiday season, once again making sure Manitobans get home safely following their festivities.

The non-profit designated driver service launched its new campaign Friday morning, "2023 marks the 40th year that Operation Red Nose has been in operation nationally," said Ron Janzen, president and CEO of Safety Services Manitoba.

It's ORN's 27th year running in Manitoba as it gets ready to serve ten communities throughout the province. In addition to Winnipeg, Operation Red Nose is available in Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, Shilo, The Pas and Thompson.

Beginning Nov. 24 through New Year's Eve, anyone in need of a safe ride home can call 204-947-NOSE (6673) between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. A volunteer drive team consisting of three people will be dispatched to the pick-up location. Two of the drive team members will bring the client home in their vehicle while the third person follows in an escort vehicle.

There is no charge for the service, but donations are gladly accepted. All money raised supports various community-based youth programs like the Manta Swim Club.

The service says on average more than 4,000 Manitobans use Operation Red Nose annually, making roads safer for everyone.

"Tragically in Manitoba, 25 people on average are killed each year in collisions involving impaired drivers, and a further 86 are injured, many of those seriously," said Manitoba Minister of Justice Matt Wiebe at the launch.

"The consequences of these deaths and injuries to families and communities is devastating. And they are entirely preventable," he added.

"Operation Red Nose isn’t just a service. It’s a commitment to safety ensuring every celebration ends as joyfully as it began," said acting deputy mayor Markus Chambers at the launch.

Details for service in different communities can be found on the Operation Red Nose mobile app. More information about the program can be found at rednosewpg.ca.