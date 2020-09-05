WINNIPEG -- A father and three children in Oshawa, Ontario were shot to death early Friday morning, and there is a Winnipeg connection with the case.

A vehicle with a Manitoba licence plate was found at the scene of the shooting, and police in Ontario have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, a Winnipeg man who lived on Dalhousie Drive. Lapa died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Friday evening, Winnipeg Police were on the scene in the courtyard of 99 Dalhousie Drive.

MDSai-Dul Mursalin lives across the street and saw Winnipeg police scanning the area.

“In Oshawa, a family has been killed, and somehow they believe the suspect has been living in this building behind (us),” said Mursalin.

CTV News has learned that the Winnipeg Police Service is helping with the investigation,

“I just saw a few cops were here, and also the forensic team,” said Mursalin.

“Just saw them walking around, and taking some photographs.”

In Oshawa, neighbours and co-workers have identified the couple as Chris Traynor and wife Loretta, teachers with the Durham Catholic School Board.

Police haven’t identified the shooting victims, but a source confirmed to CTV News the victims are a father and three children.

Friends and neighbours tell CTV News four children lived in the home; they identified them as Sam, Brad, Adelaide, and Joe.

Police have not released the identities of the shooting victims, but a close family friend said Sam was away at university at the time of the shooting.

Police said a 50-year-old woman was rushed to hospital where she’s being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lapa was a relative of the family and an uninvited person in the home.

In Winnipeg, Mursalin said 99 Dalhousie Drive used to be a building for university students.

He said the news of who was living across the street came as a shock.

“Now that I know what happened, it worries me a lot," he said. "You never know what is happening around.”

Autopsies will be performed Sunday, and experts said every detail will be looked at to determine what led up to the incident.