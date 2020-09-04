WINNIPEG -- Police in Ontario have confirmed a Winnipeg man was the lone attacker in the shooting deaths of four people in a home east of Toronto.

On Friday evening, Durham Regional Police Service confirmed Mitchell Lapa, 48, was the attacker in the fatal shooting and died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 1:20 a.m. ET (12:20 a.m. CT), police were called to the home in Oshawa, Ont., after receiving a number of calls for a reported shooting.

Once police got to the scene, they also heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from a home, and were eventually able to go inside a residence.

Police initially said four people were found dead, but later confirmed a fifth body was found – four males and one female.

Police said the deceased victims are believed to be three adults and two children in their early teens.

A woman was also found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said Lapa is a relative of the family and was an uninvited person in the home.

"The Homicide Unit is still investigating the motive for the shooting and will release the identity of the other deceased parties after a post mortem is conducted and all applicable next of kin are notified," police said.

Officers said they are also investigating whether an unknown Ford white pickup truck with Manitoba licence plates, which was found parked on the street overnight, is connected to the incident.

“Right now it is part of our crime scene and it will be towed away and our forensic investigators will be taking a quicker look at it. It is going to be under examination and (we will) determine how it is connected to the case,” said Const. George Tudos of the Durham Regional Police Service.

“Right now it is too early to say its involvement in this case, whether it is related to the suspect or not.”

Police continue to investigate.

- With files from CTV's Codi Wilson.