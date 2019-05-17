The Trudeau government is delaying approval of the Manitoba-Minnesota transmission line over the premier's feud with the Manitoba Metis Federation.

Ottawa says it's delaying a decision on the project for one month until June 14.

Alexandre Deslongchamps, communications director for the federal natural resources minister, said in a statement the delay was made following requests from Indigenous communities.

"It has become clear through our consultations that agreements offered by Manitoba Hydro to Indigenous communities, and then discontinued by the Manitoba Government, were critical for Indigenous support for this project. It is also clear that this decision has affected Indigenous groups’ support for the project."

Last year Premier Brian Pallister directed Manitoba Hydro to stop a $67.5 million payment to the MMF related to past and future hydro projects.

The move outraged MMF president David Chartrand.

Pallister says he has written to the prime minister on the issue.

The premier notes a one-year delay could cost as much as $200 million.

"We have gone over and above our requirements here," said Pallister