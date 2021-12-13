'Our critical care services are failing': Manitoba doctors call for military aid, health order enforcement over the holidays

A glimpse into Manitoba's COVID-19 Red Zone Units at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. (Mikaela MacKenzie / Winnipeg Free Press) A glimpse into Manitoba's COVID-19 Red Zone Units at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. (Mikaela MacKenzie / Winnipeg Free Press)

Winnipeg Top Stories