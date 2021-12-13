'Our critical care services are failing': Manitoba doctors call for military aid, health order enforcement over the holidays

A letter written by a Manitoba doctor is calling on the province to do more to reduce the strain on hospitals and intensive care units from COVID-19.

Obtained by CTV News on Monday, the letter, penned by Dr. Dan Roberts and signed by several ER doctors, demands the province bring in help from the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain ICU capacity and to strictly enforce public health orders.

“Our critical care services are failing,” the letter reads. “We will once again have to fly out ventilated patients to other provinces. Meanwhile we cannibalize essential services to maintain ICU capacity.”

The letter adds the current surgical backlog, which is estimated at 152,000 procedures, has grown to levels unimaginable before the pandemic.

"There is no acknowledgement of the preventable tragedies that will unfold,” the letter reads. "Thousands wait anxiously at home, hoping that their aneurysm will not rupture before surgery, that their cancers will be diagnosed and treated before they become terminal, or that their multiple sclerosis will be evaluated and treated before they lose mobility and independence.”

The doctors said ICU staffing levels are being impacted as nurses leave and burnout is occurring, adding ICU capacity expansion is not possible right now.

“If poor access to vital health services is to continue, we can expect many more deaths than those caused directly by COVID-19,” the letter says.

The doctors want the province to work on reducing the number of cases by strictly enforcing public health orders, especially in under-vaccinated communities.

They also want rapid COVID-19 testing made widely available to schools and businesses and holiday gatherings restricted to family members only.

The letter also calls for assistance from The Canadian Armed Forces to work in ICUs.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the province for comment.