Ousted Manitoba NDP caucus member accuses premier of grabbing and yanking arm

A Manitoba politician who was ousted from the NDP caucus is accusing Premier Wab Kinew of lunging at him and grabbing his arm in 2019, when the New Democrats were in Opposition.

Mark Wasyliw says he had been upset Kinew told a press conference that if elected premier he would not reopen a hospital emergency department in south Winnipeg.

Wasyliw alleges Kinew responded by lunging at him, grabbing and yanking his arm and screaming that Wasyliw should do what he's told.

Kinew did not directly respond when asked about the accusation.

He says he wishes Wasyliw well and that the NDP caucus has decided to move in a different direction.

The caucus dumped Wasyliw last month, saying it was because a colleague at Wasyliw's law firm is representing convicted sex offender and fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Wasyliw did not file a complaint with police and says he's coming forward now because he wants people to know about the premier's character.