WINNIPEG
    • Outreach van stolen from WRHA recovered by police

    A van stolen from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) over the weekend has now been recovered.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the WRHA said that RCMP recovered its stolen Street Connections van.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the white Nissan was stolen some time on March 2.

    The van is used by the health authority’s Street Connections outreach team to promote healthy sex practices and distribute harm reduction supplies.

    The WRHA said it will continue to use a rental vehicle for the time being, and thanks the RCMP and public for their help.

    - With files from CTV’s Daniel Halmarson.

     

