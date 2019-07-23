

Brandon police said two adults who were treated in hospital for overdose had taken a drug described to them as “purple heroin” along with meth before being rushed to hospital.

It happened Monday night, and police said one person remains in an intensive care unit Tuesday.

The drug known as “purple heroin” has put health and justice officials on alert elsewhere in Canada in recent months, with reports of it arriving in Montreal in June and a spike in overdoses attributed to it in North Bay, Ont., in mid-July.

Police said the Brandon incident began just after 11 p.m., when police were called to help fire and emergency services with a suspected overdose.

Officers say two adults were found unresponsive in a bathroom. They were taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Police allege the two people had purchased and consumed meth and what was described to them as purple heroin.

Testing of the substances showed a mix of fentanyl, butyrylfentanyl, carfentanil and meth. Police say it’s not known at this point which of the two substances contained fentanyl, or if it was in both.

Officers note purple heroin that has been found in other jurisdictions has contained heroin mixed with fentanyl, carfentanil and other opioids.

Brandon police remind the public of the dangers of opioids, which can be deadly.