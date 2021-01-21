WINNIPEG -- A 29-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged after he was allegedly found with a significant quantity of drugs on a bus travelling to Thompson, Man.

According to RCMP, officers from the Thompson detachment, along with a tactical team and the Manitoba North District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team, intercepted a bus that was travelling from Winnipeg to Thompson while it stopped for gas in Grand Rapids, Man.

Police arrested a man who was found to have over 200 oxycodone pills, 142 grams of cocaine, and a cutting agent in his possession.

Mohamud Ahmed Abdi has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of drug trafficking, and three counts of obstruction and failure to comply.

Abdi is in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

The investigation continues.