WINNIPEG -- Staff members at Stony Mountain Institution seized a package containing drugs and other contraband from a maximum-security unit on July 1.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said a package containing methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine, THC Hash, tobacco, smartphones, charging cords, charging blocks, auxiliary cord adapters, and lighters was seized in the recreation yard of a maximum-security unit.

According to CSC, the total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $396,290.

CSC said police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The corrections agency said it uses a number of tools such as scanners and dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

CSC said it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

CSC asks anyone with information that may threaten the safety and security of the institution to call the telephone tip line at 1–866–780–3784 to ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.