The province is launching a legal challenge against the federal government over the carbon tax, it announced Wednesday.

The tax imposed by the federal government went into effect Monday in Manitoba. Premier Brian Pallister has been vocal in his opposition to the tax and announced in October that Manitoba would not charge one, an about-face from previously announced plans to charge a flat carbon tax of $25 per-tonne.

“Last year, our government received legal advice the federal government has the constitutional power to impose a carbon tax, but only on provinces that do not implement plans of their own,” said the premier in a statement Wednesday. “The result was our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, which is better for Manitoba’s economy, and better for our environment.”

The premier said Ottawa imposed the tax on Manitoba while other provinces have been granted “special treatment and exemptions.”

“There is no justification for the federal government to have rejected Manitoba’s plan while approving less effective plans from other provinces,” said Pallister, accusing the federal government of being “unfair to Manitobans.”

Pallister couldn't say when the papers for the legal challenge will be filed, saying the province had to wait for the levy to be in place to announce its plans.

Saskatchewan and Ontario have already undertaken their own court challenges.

