WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he would like to discuss carbon taxes and climate change with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the federal cabinet holds a retreat in Winnipeg next week.

Pallister says Trudeau has talked about reaching out to western Canadians in light of poor Liberal federal election results, and showing flexibility on a carbon tax would be a good way to do that.

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on provinces that didn't have their own, including Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan -- as well as on Alberta where the United Conservative premier repealed the tax brought in by his NDP predecessor.

Some of the provinces, including Manitoba, have challenged the tax in court.

Pallister says the federal government should recognize the billions of dollars his province has spent to develop clean hydroelectric power, some of which it exports to other provinces and states.

Manitoba's court challenge has not yet been heard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020