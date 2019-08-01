Premier Brian Pallister is continuing his campaign theme of removing the PST from products and services.

Now Pallister says if re-elected he’ll eliminate the sales tax from tax preparation services.

He estimates this will save Manitobans $3 million a year.

“We are the only team that is fighting for lower taxes,” said Pallister.

The announcement comes after previous pledges to remove the PST from things like home insurance, haircuts that cost more than $50 and probate fees.