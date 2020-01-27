Paramedics dealing with more calls, increase in sick days taken according to city
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg paramedics are dealing with an increase in call volumes and are taking more sick days.
Numbers from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service show the emergency crews responded to 89,311 medical incidents in 2019, a 32 per cent rise from 2015’s 67,633 medical incidents.
Over those five years, the WFPS said on average it had 28 ambulances responding to calls every day including 17, 24-hour ambulances and 11, 12-hour ambulances.
The number of sick days went up too, from more than 7,800 in 2017, to more than 8,800 in 2018. In 2019 this increased to nearly to 9,400.
The WFPS said it’s unable to break down the nature of the missed time in terms of mental health matters, injuries or illnesses.
Here is a breakdown of the number of calls and responses, as well as sick days:
NUMBERS OF CALLS AND RESPONSES
Ambulance Paramedic and Firefighter-Paramedic Response
2015 - 36,182
2016 - 38,378
2017 - 42,150
2018 - 44,287
2019 - 47,717
Ambulance Paramedic - Only Response
2015 - 20,042
2016 - 20,414
2017 - 22,268
2018 - 23,392
2019 - 25,703
Winnipeg emergency Medical Services Calls
2015 - 56,224
2016 - 58,792
2017 - 64,418
2018 - 67,679
2019 - 73,420
Firefighter-Paramedic Only Response
2015 - 11,409
2016 - 13, 063
2017 - 16, 285
2018 - 15, 675
2019 - 15, 891
Total Medical Calls
2015 - 67,633
2016 - 71,855
2017 - 80,703
2018 - 83,354
2019 - 89,311
Total Sick Days Taken per Year
2016 - 8,292.73 days
2017 - 7,844.49 days
2018 - 8,824.06 days
2019 - 9,399.10 days
(Source: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service)