WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg paramedics are dealing with an increase in call volumes and are taking more sick days.

Numbers from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service show the emergency crews responded to 89,311 medical incidents in 2019, a 32 per cent rise from 2015’s 67,633 medical incidents.

Over those five years, the WFPS said on average it had 28 ambulances responding to calls every day including 17, 24-hour ambulances and 11, 12-hour ambulances.

The number of sick days went up too, from more than 7,800 in 2017, to more than 8,800 in 2018. In 2019 this increased to nearly to 9,400.

The WFPS said it’s unable to break down the nature of the missed time in terms of mental health matters, injuries or illnesses.

Here is a breakdown of the number of calls and responses, as well as sick days:

NUMBERS OF CALLS AND RESPONSES

Ambulance Paramedic and Firefighter-Paramedic Response

2015 - 36,182

2016 - 38,378

2017 - 42,150

2018 - 44,287

2019 - 47,717

Ambulance Paramedic - Only Response

2015 - 20,042

2016 - 20,414

2017 - 22,268

2018 - 23,392

2019 - 25,703

Winnipeg emergency Medical Services Calls

2015 - 56,224

2016 - 58,792

2017 - 64,418

2018 - 67,679

2019 - 73,420

Firefighter-Paramedic Only Response

2015 - 11,409

2016 - 13, 063

2017 - 16, 285

2018 - 15, 675

2019 - 15, 891

Total Medical Calls

2015 - 67,633

2016 - 71,855

2017 - 80,703

2018 - 83,354

2019 - 89,311

Total Sick Days Taken per Year

2016 - 8,292.73 days

2017 - 7,844.49 days

2018 - 8,824.06 days

2019 - 9,399.10 days

(Source: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service)