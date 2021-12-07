Parent group calling on Manitoba to send home rapid tests with students over holidays

WINNIPEG -

One parent council group is calling on the province to send students home with rapid COVID-19 tests during the holidays, a move that has already happened in Ontario.

Last month, the Ontario government announced students would receive tests over the winter break to prevent infected kids from returning to school, which would help cut down on the chances of school shutdowns.

“If parents want that option, then parents should have that option,” said Brenda Brazeau, the executive director of the Manitoba Association of Parent Councils.

Brazeau wants the Manitoba government to pull a page from Ontario and also send tests home, noting students could have more contacts over the break and now the Omicron variant is in Manitoba.

“Especially, like we said, with extended family. That definitely throws another stress into the matter, we just want families to be healthy.”

The Manitoba School Boards Association said in a statement to CTV News that if the province decides to send tests home, it would help.

“Should rapid testing for students be initiated on a larger scale here in Manitoba, school boards will continue to assist in the operationalization of such measures at the local level,” the statement said.

Esther Blum has two grandkids in school and their parents are both teachers. She thinks it makes sense to offer testing kits for kids.

“The more testing the better. I think I’d sleep better at night,” said Blum. “I think it’s a good idea. I don’t think the tests are harmful or they’re onerous, and so why not?”

Kids in Ontario are supposed to be tested every three to four days in Ontario starting on Dec. 23 and each student gets five tests sent home with them.

CTV News has reached out to the Manitoba government for comment.