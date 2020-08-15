WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is asking parents to have their say about its back to school plan.

Education minister Kelvin Goertzen and chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin are hosting a telephone town hall Aug. 18 at 6:45 P.M. Participants can register online.

The province released its roadmap for reopening schools on Thursday. The government is recommending students in Grace 5 to 12, along with staff members, to wear masks but is not making them mandatory.

PETITION AGAINST PLAN

Thousands of Manitobans have already signed a petition against the province’s plan, saying it doesn’t go far enough to protect students and school employees.

“We are deeply concerned about the Manitoba Government’s insufficient and under-resourced plan to reopen schools during the COVID-19 global pandemic, especially while Manitoba is experiencing a surge in new cases,” reads the petition started by the group ‘Safe September MB’.

‘Safe September MB’ is urging the government to mandate masks, accommodate school employees who want to work remotely, inspect ventilation and filtration systems in schools and reinstate the mandatory two week self-isolation order for all out province visitors.