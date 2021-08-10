WINNIPEG -- A long-term care home in Winnipeg that was the site of one of Manitoba’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks will be closing next year.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, Revera announced it will begin closing the Parkview Place Long-Term Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, adding it has informed the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority about the decision.

Revera said the facility will close by August 10, 2022, or once all residents have transitioned.

“Parkview Place was built 60 years ago and its outdated design and layout is no longer conducive to the care of elderly residents,” the company said in a statement. “Its aging infrastructure presents many challenges, including narrow hallways, tight and outdated recreation and very limited outdoor space for residents to enjoy. Parkview Place cannot simply be renovated to meet today’s long-term care standards; this would be a very complex undertaking and would require that residents and staff be displaced for years.”

Revera said the decision was made “independent” of the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility last year, but adds the outbreak, “reinforced that closing was the right thing to do.”

The outbreak, which was declared on Sept. 15, 2020, resulted in the deaths of 29 residents linked to COVID-19. The outbreak also saw 39 staff and 119 residents diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company said it will work with employees and unions to find employment for staff members, whether it is at a Revera site or elsewhere.