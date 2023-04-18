Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim

WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers.

Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.

In an update released Tuesday, police said partial female remains were found along the riverbank of South Point Douglas.

Investigators were originally called to the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenues on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. for reports of possible human remains in the area.

Investigators have not been able to identify the woman. They believe that she was over 20 years old, but her ethnicity is unknown.

She is believed to be between five-feet and five-foot-five in height with a slight build. She had short, dark-coloured hair and both her ears were double-pierced.

She had no teeth, which police believe were missing previously, and she had a C-section scar.

Sgt. Wade McDonald with the Homicide Unit said investigators at this time are treating this as a standalone event.

"We have no information or nothing to suggest this is linked to any other investigation," said McDonald.

He said it is unknown how long the remains were there for, and added the crime scene was 3,000 metres in length, with several units helping in the investigation, including the dive team.

"Am I going to stand up here today and say we discovered everything? No, I'm not."

McDonald said investigators will leave no stone left unturned and they are currently in the process of conducting interviews as well as looking for any video footage that people might have.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.