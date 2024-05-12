Parts of Manitoba under “high risk” air quality alerts

If you’re planning on going outside Sunday – take heed.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued air quality statements for parts of Manitoba due to a band of wildfire smoke which is moving southwards.

The weather service warns the band is bringing very poor air quality to the region.

According to the local air quality health index, Winnipeg is listed at a 10+ level or “Very High Risk.”

ECCC also says smoke could reduce visibility, and warns people at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke to reduce exposure by staying inside and monitor symptoms.

Meantime, the weather is putting a damper on Winnipeg sporting endeavors.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday morning that the team’s training camp practice “will be delayed due to poor air quality.”

It says it will provide further information later in day regarding a new start time.

Winnipeg Youth Soccer also took to social media to post that “due to the weather conditions not improving, all WYSA matches will be cancelled immediately.”

Conditions are expected to improve throughout Sunday.

-With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson