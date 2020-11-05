WINNIPEG -- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has published a framework document it says will guide the way forward to create a safe, respectful, and healthy workplace.

The museum says it aims to achieve five desired outcomes:

Hearing and considering diverse perspectives;

Cultivating a deep understanding of human rights principles;

Respecting and valuing each other in our workplace;

Ensuring meaningful relationships with our community; and

Demonstrating respect for the lived experiences of others in how we care for and tell their stories.

The report can be viewed here.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights came under fire earlier this year after current and former employees made allegations of racism and discrimination in the workplace. Allegations that were confirmed in a scathing external report which found racism within the museum to be "pervasive and systemic."

Since the July report, the Museum says in a release that it has met formally and informally with employees, community organizations, and advisors to "discuss how we can better serve our staff and our community. These consultations have been essential to developing this plan."