WINNIPEG -- The president and CEO of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights has stepped down effective immediately amid allegations of racism, discrimination and sexual harassment within the museum.

Thursday evening, the museum's Board of Trustees announced that John Young has stepped down as president and CEO of the museum.

In a written apology from the museum's executive team earlier this week, the museum had said Young would step down after his term ended in August.

The museum's board said it is now facing claims of sexual harassment within the museum.

“These allegations were not properly escalated to the Board of Trustees,” Board Chair Pauline Rafferty said in a news release. “Now that we have a more complete understanding of these events, we are taking immediate action and will undertake long-term steps to address these issues.”

This comes after the museum confirmed it accepted requests to exclude and hide LGBTQ2+ content from some school tours. There have also been allegations of racism within the museum.

This is a developing story. More to come.