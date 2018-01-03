Smokers could soon have to butt out on outdoor patios in Winnipeg.

A new report recommends smoking, including e-cigarettes, be banned on restaurant and bar patios as of April 1.

Owners of the establishments and smokers would face fines for non compliance.

The city says a public survey showed 76% of people favoured a ban at restaurants with 58% approving the measure for bar patios.

Winnipeg's community services committee will vote on the bylaw changes next week.