Patio smoking ban could arrive April 1
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 3:03PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 3:31PM CST
Smokers could soon have to butt out on outdoor patios in Winnipeg.
A new report recommends smoking, including e-cigarettes, be banned on restaurant and bar patios as of April 1.
Owners of the establishments and smokers would face fines for non compliance.
The city says a public survey showed 76% of people favoured a ban at restaurants with 58% approving the measure for bar patios.
Winnipeg's community services committee will vote on the bylaw changes next week.