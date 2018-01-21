

CTV Winnipeg





A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car Saturday evening.

Winnipeg police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to collision involving a pedestrian in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

Police said the injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

WPS said a preliminary investigation has determined the pedestrian was crossing the road at a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

The investigation is ongoing by the traffic division.