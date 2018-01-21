Featured
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car on Pembina Highway
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 11:09AM CST
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car Saturday evening.
Winnipeg police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to collision involving a pedestrian in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.
Police said the injured man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
WPS said a preliminary investigation has determined the pedestrian was crossing the road at a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling south.
The investigation is ongoing by the traffic division.