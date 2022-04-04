'People are hearing our voices and our language': Students perform O Canada in Cree at Jets game

Students in Isaac Brock School’s Billingual Cree Program serenaded over 14,000 fans at Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings as part of the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre Night. (Image Source: TSN) Students in Isaac Brock School’s Billingual Cree Program serenaded over 14,000 fans at Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings as part of the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre Night. (Image Source: TSN)

