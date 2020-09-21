WINNIPEG -- Work is beginning on the Perimeter Highway and the province is warning that could cause some delays for drivers.

Manitoba Infrastructure said the work is starting for the median barrier between Portage Avenue and the Assiniboine River.

The work will be done at night, starting at 6 p.m. and it will end at 6 a.m. on weekdays.

Some work is also expected to happen on the weekend.

During the construction, there will be two lanes open during the day and it will be reduced to one lane at night.

The work is expected to last around four weeks.