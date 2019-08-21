

CTV News Winnipeg





One person is in custody following a collision Wednesday morning, say Winnipeg police.

Officers say they were called to the area of Main Street and Anderson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a vehicle driving erratically.

A crash related to that incident happened near Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Images captured by CTV News at the scene show one of the vehicle’s front ends has major damage and a tire is snapped off.

A suspect was arrested several blocks away on St. Johns Avenue, where several police officers were seen entering a home.