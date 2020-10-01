WINNIPEG -- A person who has since tested positive for COVID -19, went to a Winnipeg community centre and used its gym over several days in the month of September.

Rob Berkowits, executive director of the Rady Jewish Community Centre (JCC), issued a statement, saying a member of the community centre has contracted COVID-19. Berkowits said the community centre was told of the case on Sept. 29.

The member attended the community centre’s fitness facility a number of times in September, but was asymptomatic and passed the COVID-19 screening procedures.

The member was at the Rady JCC fitness facility on the following dates and may have been infectious:

Sept. 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Sept. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Sept. 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Sept. 21 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and

Sept. 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Berkowits noted that since the Rady JCC reopened in June, it has followed strict physical distancing and sanitization measures, including regular cleanings throughout the day and a nightly deep clean of machines, weights and locker rooms. The gym also asks members to wipe down machines and weights before and after using them.

On Sept. 23, the province inspected the community centre to make sure it met all COVID-19 safety precautions. The facility said the inspection didn’t find any violations, and both its fitness and aquatics facilities are operating in accordance with the public health order.

The Rady JCC cannot release the name or any information that may identify the person with COVID-19.

The statement added that public health investigations to identify close contacts began within 24 hours of the confirmed lab test, and any close contacts will be notified and given instructions.

“For now, we continue to stress the importance of reducing the risk of COVID-19 through actions recommended by Health Canada and the provincial government,” Berkowits’ statement said.

“These include washing your hands often, not touching your face, practicing safe social distancing, wearing a mask while in public spaces, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.”