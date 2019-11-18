WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers and their furry friends gathered Sunday to capture a picture with Santa.

The annual event, which has been going on for more than 25 years, brings together pets and their owners to snap a shot with Santa, all while raising money for the Winnipeg Humane society.

Event organizer Frank Adam says for many, it’s become a holiday tradition.

“They come here to start their holiday. They get their dog’s picture taken with Santa, or their cat or their iguana or their snake, and it kicks off their holiday season, “ said Adam.

For anyone who wasn’t able to bring their furry friends for a picture with Santa over the weekend, no need to worry: Santa will be back Nov. 30 at Petland on Pembina Highway.

- With files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos.