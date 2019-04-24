

CTV Winnipeg





He’s being called a prodigy and the world’s best piano player of his age.

Now in his 20s, Jan Lisiecki is set to take the stage on Wednesday with the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra.

He began playing piano at five years old after a school counsellor suggested it to his parents.

“I knew at that point that I had something different so I started playing concerts,” Lisiecki said.

He told CTV News prior to the concert that playing in front of an audience is incredible.

“The nights that you really feel that everything is flowing, that you have a supportive and receptive audience and that you yourself feel completely comfortable, that’s a magical feeling,” Lisiecki said.

He added: “I’m very grateful for where my path has taken me and I simply hope I’m able to continue to do what I love.”