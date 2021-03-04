WINNIPEG -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored with 31 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Dubois fired a rolling puck past Montreal goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season.

Winnipeg improved to 5-0 in overtime this season while Montreal fell to 0-4.

Allen stopped Kyle Connor on a breakaway in overtime before turning away Blake Wheeler on a 2-on-1. Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck also came up big on Montreal's Paul Byron in the extra period.

Corey Perry forced overtime with his third goal of the season at 18:36 of the third. It came with Allen on the bench for the extra attacker.

Paul Stastny put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 with his second goal of the game at 3:39 of the period.

Mathieu Perreault had the other goal for Winnipeg (15-7-1), which opened a five-game road trip with a third straight win this season over Montreal. The Jets have won six of their last seven overall.

Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal (10-7-5), which fell to 1-3 under interim head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The two teams square off again Saturday night.

Allen got the start in goal for Montreal. Veteran Carey Price stopped 26 shots in a 3-1 in over Ottawa on Tuesday that snapped the Canadiens' five-game winless skid.

Montreal winger Josh Anderson (lower-body injury) missed a third straight game. The 26-year-old has 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 19 games this season.

Stastny opened the scoring at 10:39 of the first with his sixth of the season. Wheeler fired a pass in front that went off Stastny's skate and past Allen.

Perreault put Winnipeg ahead 2-0 at 15:25. Perreault converted a Toffoli turnover into his fifth of the season, beating Allen on the backhand.

Montreal outshot Winnipeg 13-5 in the second and scored twice to force a 2-2 tie. Gallagher converted on the power play at 9:53, firing a loose puck in front past Hellebuyck for his eighth of the year.

Toffoli made up for his miscue in the first with his 14th of the season at 16:53. It marked the second straight game that he's scored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021